British Singer George Michael dies at 53

England: George Michael, the singer who first made his name as half of pop group ‘Wham!’, before going on to solo success died peacefully over the Christmas period at his home in Oxfordshire at the age of 53. His manager Michael Lippman said the singer had died from heart failure in bed.
Thames Valley police said that an ambulance had attended a house on 25 December in Goring, Oxfordshire, at 1.42pm. They said the death was being treated as unexplained but not suspicious and they would not comment further until after a postmortem.
Michael, who was set to release a documentary in 2017, rose to fame as half of ‘Wham!’, known for their hits Club Tropicana and Last Christmas. He had a highly successful solo career which included the songs Careless Whisper, Faith, Outside and Freedom! 90.
He had won a Grammy Award in 1988 for ‘I Knew You Were Waiting (for Me)’, a duet with Aretha Franklin, and ‘Faith won the Grammy for album of the year. Britain’s Radio Academy has said that he had been the most-played performer in the British radio from 1984 to 2004.
Michael’s death has prompted an outpouring of emotional tributes with musicians, celebrities and politicians posting their memories of Michael on social media.