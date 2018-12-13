British PM survives party confidence vote

London: British Prime Minister Theresa May survived a confidence vote, but it seems that the parliament is heading towards a deadlock over Brexit.

Reports said a mutiny by more than a third of her lawmakers indicated all is not well inside the parliament.

Media reports suggested that 200 Conservative lawmakers supported May as their leader, but 117 dissented. This indicated that she was no nearer to passing her EU divorce agreement.

May had cancelled a parliamentary vote on her deal on Monday which was struck after two years of negotiations.

Reports said Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29.The parliament’s opposition has suddenly opened up possibilities including a potentially disorderly exit with no deal or even another referendum on membership.