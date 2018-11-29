British hockey star Samantha’s portrait on city wall makes her emotional

Bhubaneswar: British woman hockey star Samantha Ann Quek became emotional after finding herself on the portrait of a wall while visiting the capital city during the ongoing Hockey Men’s World Cup.

The Olympic and European gold medallist for hockey had tears of joy when she saw herself painted on the wall in the city while sitting in the back of a taxi in Bhubaneswar.

Samantha took to Twitter and posted her iconic picture along with the painted portrait of the same.

<>

Currently sat in the back of a taxi in Bhubaneswar in India, minding my own business and then almost swallowed my own tongue when I spotted this painted in a wall outside a local hospital… Now I have tears rolling down my face. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/zpWb4MQHiI — Samantha Quek (@SamanthaQuek) November 27, 2018



</>

The Olympic gold-medallist turned TV presenter has also tweeted a picture of herself in the Temple city and captioned it as “Bhubaneswar, India – such a beautiful place to film!”.

<>

Bhubaneswar, India – such a beautiful place to film! 🇮🇳😍 #HWC2018 pic.twitter.com/A6aFZx1BfX — Samantha Quek (@SamanthaQuek) November 29, 2018



</>

The 30-year-old Samantha was a member of the England team which bagged the gold medal in 2015 European Championship and silver in 2013. She also bagged silver during the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Notably, ahead of the Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018, the walls in the capital city were decked up with Mural paintings by international artists.

Some of the finest contemporary 3D Street artists in the world such as Tracy Lee Stum, Anat Ronen, Zee Schindler, Julio Jimenez and Sayak Mitra, who were brought in to the city by Bakul Foundation for Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC’s) Street Art and Mural Project (STAMP) have revamped the city’s look.