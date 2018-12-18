British Airways announces resumption of flights to Pakistan

London: The British Airways has announced that it will resume flights to Pakistan after 10 years.

The operation of the flights to Pakistan is expected to resume from June 2019.

Direct flights from London Heathrow to Islamabad’s new airport will start in June, said British High Commissioner Thomas Drew in a video on Twitter.

The British Airways had suspended all its flights to Pakistan in September 2008 because of security fears after a blast outside the Marriott Hotel that claimed more than 40 lives.