Britain Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle in spring 2018

London: Britain’s Prince Harry will marry his US actress girlfriend Meghan Markle early next year after the couple became engaged earlier this month, Clarence House announced Monday.

“His Royal Highness The APrince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in spring 2018, further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course.” said the official statement.

“His Royal Highness and Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family.

“Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Markle’s parents.

The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.

