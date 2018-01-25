Bride files dowry FIR on wedding day in Odisha

Dhenkanal: The scene was straight out of films for many invitees of a marriage ceremony in Nadhara village under Motunga Tehsil limits in Dhenkanal district as the groom, identified as Santiswarup Das, did not turn up at the wedding venue after his demand for Rs 1 crore as dowry went unfulfilled by the bride’s family.

Following the incident, Swarnamayee Nayak, the bride took initiative and filed dowry case against the man with whom her marriage was about to be held in hours.

As per the complaint, Swarnamayee’s marriage was fixed with Santiswarup Das of Karadagadia village a few days ago, who works as a software engineer in America. The marriage ceremony was scheduled to be held on January 24.

However, at around 9.20 am in the morning on the wedding day the groom’s father called up the bride’s father and put forth a renewed demand of Rs 1 crore as dowry.

However, as the latter who had already given Rs 20 lakh for the purpose previously expressed his inability to give such a high amount. Following the denial the groom’s family cancelled the marriage.

Meanwhile, police have started an investigation in the case and trying to trace the groom and his family members who are absconding after the incident.