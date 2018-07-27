Brave girl Mamata Dalai to get ‘Jeevan Raksha Padak’ from President

Kendrapara: Mamata Dalai, who hails from Bankual village under Dangamala gram panchayat in Kendrapara district, will be bestowed with the prestigious ‘Jeevan Raksha Padak’ by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind on Independence Day in New Delhi.

The seven-year-old girl will be awarded for saving the life of eight-year-old Asanti Dalai from a salt-water crocodile on April 6 last year.

As per reports, Mamata and Asanti were washing utensils in the village pond when a crocodile suddenly appeared from knee-deep water and grabbed Asanti with its jaws and tried to drag her into the water. However, Mamata fought with the crocodile using utensils following which the reptile lost its grip and failed to drag Asanti into water.

Mamata, daughter of Nirmal Dalai, showed exemplary courage to save her friend Asanti from the crocodile.

Mamata received the National Bravery award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was also felicitated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for her courage.

The Kendrapara district administration today handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh from the Rashtrapati Bhawan to Mamata.