Brahmaputra changes colour, water not drinkable anymore: Reports

Guwahati: The turbidity level in the Brahmaputra river at three places in Assam is much beyond the permissible limit for use as potable water, a state water resources department release said on Saturday.

The Brahmaputra — Assam’s lifeline — has turned muddy and its water has changed colour for over a week now in the non-monsoon season causing concern among people and authorities in the state.

According to people, who are living along the river’s banks have said that they were not being able to drink the water as it had become muddy.

Assam Water Resources Minister Kesab Mahanta is closely monitoring the situation and has urged Union Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari for a detailed report on the actual cause of the “unusual development” in the river and share the quality test data of the Central Water Commission, the release said.

On the directions of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, the state government has sent samples taken from the Brahmaputra for testing to the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology in Hyderabad and IIT-Guwahati, a release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

The Brahmaputra originates in Tibet where it is called Yarlung Tsangpo and is known as Siang in Arunachal Pradesh before it enters Assam and flows southwards to the sea through Bangladesh.