BPIA to run with international cargo operation from Jan 27

Bhubaneswar: International cargo handling operations will begin at the Biju Patnaik International Airport from January 27, said an official on Tuesday.

During a meeting chaired by Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Secretary LN Gupta at the airport, here on Tuesday, it was informed that the Airport Authority of India (AAI) has already given all clearances and they will start international air cargo from the city airport. He said that the AAI has already earmarked a hall adjacent to the domestic air cargo terminal for the international air cargo terminal.

Further he said that the service will serve the need of the exporters to have hassle-free exports of their goods to the foreign countries and boost export from the state.Representatives of various export associations like seafood, agro food processing industries, handloom and handicrafts exporters and spice exporters indicated that it will be highly beneficial for the industry and trade to get the export facility at the airport rather than to send it by road to Hyderabad or Kolkata airports.

Representatives of different airlines like Indigo, Vistara, and Air India were asked to publish a schedule for dispatching cargo to various international destinations in Middle East, far-east and European countries within seven days both for the perishable and non-perishable items.

Apart, many other airport officials also attended the meeting.