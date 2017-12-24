BPCL-OUAT partnership to produce biofuel from rice straw in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In a major move, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been inked between Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Odisha University of Agriculture & Technology (OUAT) for production of biofuel from paddy based straw on Sunday in the presence of Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

According to sources, BPCL has come forward on technology partnership with OUAT for effective utilization of rice straw for biofuel production in a biochemical enzymatic process with the financial support of Rs 5 crore.

Out of the total budget, Rs 2 crore will be used as a corpus for BPCL chair and Rs 3 crore as research contingency for development, establishment and popularization of the biofuel production technology.

Odisha witnesses an annual production of 85 lakh tonnes rice with approximate production of 100 lakh tonnes of paddy straw.

Bulk of the straw is used as fodder and other domestic purpose while there was no proper economic utilization of the paddy straw as of now.

This endeavour is in line with the policy decision for supplementation of 10% straw based ethanol for increasing fuel efficiency and reducing the pressure on fossil fuel.