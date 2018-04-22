Boy with mental illness allegedly kills mother for delaying breakfast

Dhanbad: A 21-year-old boy suffering from mental illness allegedly killed his mother for delay in serving breakfast in Dhanbad district today, police said. The boy of Tilkaroyidih village told his mother to serve him breakfast at 10 am. He got angry when it was delayed and started beating his mother with a bamboo stick till she died.

After killing his mother, he tried to attack his sister and sister-in-law but they managed to flee and raised an alarm. The neighbours caught him and locked him in a room and informed the police.

The officer-in-charge of Govindpur police station, reached the spot and took him into custody. The accused has been undergoing treatment under a local doctor, family members said.