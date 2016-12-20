PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

It’s a boy for Saif and Kareena

Kareena

Mumbai: Putting an end to all speculations, Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have been blessed with a baby boy. The star couple have named the baby Taimur Ali Khan.

Kareena gave birth to the baby boy at the Breach Candy Hospital at 7.30 am on Tuesday. Filmmaker Karan Johar congratulated both stars on Twitter. In fact, the Tweet of Karan Johar mentioning that the newborn has been named Taimur Ali Khan is trending.

The happy couple released a statement saying, “We are very pleased to share with you all the wonderful news about the birth of our son.”

Saif is a father of two children Sara and Ibrahim from his first marriage to Amrita Singh.

Kareena Kapoor (36) and Saif Ali Khan (46) fell in love on the sets of 2008 film “Tashan”. They dated for four years before getting married in 2012.

