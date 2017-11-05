PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Boudh district BJP youth leader arrested for running ponzi scheme

Boudh: A BJP youth leader of Boudh district was arrested on Sunday for allegedly collecting money from investors promising high returns.

According to reports, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Boudh President Narayan Karmi and his aide Munu Pradhan were arrested by Manamunda police on charges of collecting money from investors assuring them to double their invested money in three years.

The duo had opened a company – Go Life Trading Pvt Ltd – and collected money from the gullible investors.

Based on the complaint lodged by some duped investors, police initiated an investigation and arrested them today.

