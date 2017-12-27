Borewell mishap: Collector requests Water Resources Secy to take action against erring official

Angul: A day after an infant slipped into an abandoned borewell in Angul, district Collector Anil Kumar Samal directed engineers under Water Resource Department to refill such defunct borewells across the district and sought action against the erring official.

Acting on an inquiry report, Samal urged Principal Secretary of Water Resources Department to take stern action against Junior Engineer of Lift Irrigation Department, SK Mohanty, for his negligence in supervision that led to the mishap.

The Collector also requested the Secretary to blacklist the agency executing the project, Ganesh Tubewell of Chhattisgarh, for “gross violation of terms of contract and serious negligence”.

Earlier on Monday, three-year-old girl, Radha, fell into a 20-ft defunct borewell near her house following which she was rescued unharmed by district officials after a six-hour operation.