Border protection grid to be set up in Border States: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: The Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting with the Chief Ministers of the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB) States, in Kolkata on Friday.

The Home Minister, giving highest priority to making borders secure, had earlier conducted border-specific review meetings for Indo-China, Indo-Myanmar, Indo-Pakistan borders.

In the meeting, the Home Minister underlined the need for securing the country’s borders and putting in place the systems to facilitate legitimate trade and commerce. He added, India has friendly relations with Bangladesh and all these measures will facilitate genuine trade and legitimate cross-border movement of people while curbing radicalization, illegal migration, and smuggling of cattle, fake Indian currency notes and drugs etc.

He stressed on the need to prevent entry, at International borders, of illegal migrants some of whom have links with extremist groups for furthering anti-national activities with ulterior motives and posing threat to internal security.

The Indo-Bangladesh Border covering 5 states of India including Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura and West Bengal is 4096 km long. So far in 3006 km border security infrastructure of fence, roads, floodlights and border outposts (BOPs) are in place and works in the remaining 1090 km are yet to be started.

The Home Minister said that the people living in the border areas are our strategic asset and need to be provided with all the infrastructure and socio-economic development facilities. He emphasized the importance and necessity of improved infrastructure such as roads, railways, health and education etc. and also boosting border economy in the border areas in a holistic and comprehensive manner.