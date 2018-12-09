Boon for children born with deformities in HP

Shimla: Good news for children who are born with clefts in Himachal Pradesh.

A non-government organisation, Smile Train India, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Health Mission and the state Directorate of Health and Family for enabling free surgeries for children with congenital cleft lip and palate.

According to the reports, the patients for the surgeries will be identified through a programme called Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram.

The NGO will support free surgeries and post-operative care for the children. Since 2000, Smile Train India has supported more than 1,700 cleft repair surgeries without charging anything in Himachal Pradesh.