Booking train ticket now easier; Railways to setup PRS counters at post offices across country

New Delhi: Now, booking a train ticket would soon be easier as the Indian Railways is preparing to set up Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters at post offices across the country.
This was announced by Minister of State (MoS) for Railways Rajen Gohain in Rajya Sabha recently.
For opening PRS counters, the Indian Railways has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Department of Posts, as per reports.
At present, PRS counters are available at nearly 280 post offices all over India.
The announcement on setting up of more PRS counters came days after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, in his Union Budget 2018 speech on Thursday, announced a capital expenditure of Rs 1.48 lakh crore for the expansion and modernisation of the Indian Railways.
While stating that the safety of passengers remains a top priority for the government, Arun Jaitley said that all railways stations and trains will have Wi-Fi and CCTVs progressively.