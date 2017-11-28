Booking for Reliance JioPhone restarts

New Delhi: Reliance Retail has again started the booking process for the customers, after halting the booking of the JioPhone for a couple of months.
However, this time it will be open to only those who have earlier expressed interest in buying the phone.
The company has started sending out messages to potential buyers who had shown interest in buying the phone in July.
Around 10 million people had shown interest in JioPhone in July and the message is being sent to all of them.
About six million JioPhones were booked in just three days when the company opened booking for the 4G feature phone from August 24 in the first phase.
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani had announced that the 4G phone will be “effectively free” for users, but to prevent misuse of the scheme, JioPhone buyers will need to pay one-time fully refundable deposit of Rs 1,500.
The entire money will be refunded to customers after usage of the phone for 36 months.
The company has further relaxed the refund scheme.