Book unreserved train tickets online through mobile app

Bhubaneswar: Passengers can book unreserved train tickets online through a mobile app, was launched by East Coast Railways (ECoR) on Wednesday.

ECoR General Manager Umesh Singh launched the mobile app – Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) at Rail Sadan here today to facilitate the travelers to book unreserved train tickets.

The commuters and passengers travelling daily or at short notice can purchase paperless ticket for a journey between any two stations through the UTS app without standing in long queues to get ticket.

The tickets can be booked between a radius of 20 miters to 2 kms from the railway stations. However, once booked, the tickets neither can be cancelled nor returned.

Passengers can pay for their tickets digitally through an R-wallet (Railway wallet), an online wallet by the Indian Railways.