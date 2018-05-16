Headlines

Book unreserved train tickets online through mobile app

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
unreserved train tickets

Bhubaneswar: Passengers can book unreserved train tickets online through a mobile app, was launched by East Coast Railways (ECoR) on Wednesday.

ECoR General Manager Umesh Singh launched the mobile app – Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) at Rail Sadan here today to facilitate the travelers to book unreserved train tickets.

The commuters and passengers travelling daily or at short notice can purchase paperless ticket for a journey between any two stations through the UTS app without standing in long queues to get ticket.

The tickets can be booked between a radius of 20 miters to 2 kms from the railway stations. However, once booked, the tickets neither can be cancelled nor returned.

Passengers can pay for their tickets digitally through an R-wallet (Railway wallet), an online wallet by the Indian Railways.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Anita Das Anita Das
8.8K
Headlines

Veteran Odia film actress Anita Das no more
Papu Pom Pom Papu Pom Pom
2.3K
Headlines

Papu Pom Pom critical, likely to be air-lifted to Delhi AIIMS
Humsafar Express Humsafar Express
2.1K
Headlines

Indore-Puri Humsafar Express train flagged off by Sumitra Mahajan
To Top