Book is our best friend, teacher and guide: Naveen on World Book Day

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of World Book Day, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today took to his twitter handle to urge the younger generation to strive to bring the magic of books back into their lives and inculcate the habit of reading.

A book is our best friend, teacher and guide. It empowers us with knowledge, wisdom and inspires us to dream and achieve. This #WorldBookDay, let's strive to bring the magic of books back into our lives and inculcate the habit of reading, especially among the younger generation pic.twitter.com/GqqvteEDDc — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 23, 2018

World Book Day or World Book and Copyright Day is a yearly event on April 23 organized by UNESCO to promote reading, publishing and copyright. World Book Day was celebrated for the first time on 23 April 1995.