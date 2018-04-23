Headlines

Book is our best friend, teacher and guide: Naveen on World Book Day

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of World Book Day, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today took to his twitter handle to urge the younger generation to strive to bring the magic of books back into their lives and inculcate the habit of reading.

 

World Book Day or World Book and Copyright Day is a yearly event on April 23 organized by UNESCO to promote reading, publishing and copyright. World Book Day was celebrated for the first time on 23 April 1995.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

sex video sex video
8.9K
Headlines

Sex video of dancer goes viral in Odisha
accident accident
759
Headlines

5 killed in truck-car head-on collision in Odisha
Odisha Odisha
649
Headlines

IAS reshuffle: Arindam Dakua new Bolangir Collector, Vineet Bhardwaj Collector of Mayurbhanj
To Top