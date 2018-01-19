Book on Biju Patnaik to release on Jan 27

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Patnaik Birth Centenary Committee on Thursday said a book entitled “The Tall Man Biju Patnaik”, would be released at a special function here on January 27.

The book has been written by noted writer Sundar Ganesan and to be published by the committee.

Former President of India Pranab Mukharjee, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, CPI (M) secretary general Sitaram Yechury and eminent journalist Prabhu Chawla would attend the function to be presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, informed committee convener Tathagata Satpathy.

Odisha’s eminent writers, journalists and other important dignitaries who were contemporaries of Biju Patnaik would be invited to the function.

The book is written in English to mark the birth centenary of the late legendary leader Biju Patnaik. The author has focused on the courage and daredevil piloting ability of the former Chief Minister of Odisha.