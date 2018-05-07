Bomikhal flyover mishap: Panda Infra to be disengaged from project

Bhubaneswar: Taking strong note after the collapse of a portion of an under-construction flyover at Bomikhal in the city on May 3, the State Government today decided to disengage Panda Infra Pvt Ltd from the construction of the flyover.

Informing media persons, Works Secretary Nalinikanta Pradhan said the Panda Infra would be disengaged from construction of flyover with immediate effect.

“The Government will initiate further course of action against the company after receiving final report from the 8-member expert team”, he added.

Pradhan said the construction of the Rs 4-5 crore flyover will be completed in two months and it will be inaugurated after being verified by a third party.

The tender to complete rest of the construction work will either be handed over to another contractor or may be taken up by the department itself. A final decision in this regard will be taken after consideration of all aspects and getting detailed report, Pradhan added.

“The state government had allowed Panda Infra to go ahead with the flyover construction after the first incident. But the company did not bother to mend its ways because of which the flyover caved in again, which is an inexcusable crime,” he pointed out.

On the recent mishap, Pradhan said the government will not repeat its mistake of handing over the contract to the same contractor who was not cautious even after the mishap.

On May 3, a labourer was killed while another grievously injured when the flyover caved in.