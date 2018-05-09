Bomikhal flyover mishap: Contractors’ body demands arrest of engineers

Bhubaneswar: The All Odisha Contractors’ Association has blamed the engineers for the under-construction Bomikhal flyover mishap in Bhubaneswar.

Addressing a press meet on Wednesday, president of the Association, Pravat Das said if the Panda Infra construction company is responsible for the mishap, the engineers, who were supervising the construction work, are also equally responsible and should be arrested.

“The duty of the contractor is construction which is supervised by the engineers. Hence in such cases, action should be taken against the engineers also with their arrest. The owner of the Panda Infra construction company Pratap Kishore Panda should be released if the engineers are not getting arrested,” he demanded.

Alleging step-motherly attitude towards the Odia contractors by the state government which is favouring the non-Odia contractors, Das said the government should change its mindset and make specific provisions in favour of the Odia contractors within a month failing which the association would stop all under-construction projects in the state.