Bomikhal flyover collapse: Court rejects bail plea of Pratap Panda

Bhubaneswar: The Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) court on Saturday rejected the bail petition of Pratap Kishore Panda, owner of Panda Infra Private Ltd.

Panda’s lawyer had prayed the court to grant bail to his client as he is not directly involved in the Bomikhal flyover mishap and has critical health problems.

However, the court said since police have booked Panda under section 304 of the IPC, the case would be decided in the higher court.

Panda was arrested by the Commissionerate Police on May 4 after a portion of an under-construction flyover in Bomikhal area in the capital city caved in the night on May 3 in which one labourer died and another got seriously injured.