Bombs seized from Alleppey-Dhanbad Express in Odisha

Jharsuguda: A huge cache of explosives were seized from Alleppey-Dhanbad Express at Jharsuguda railway station in Odisha this morning.

The GRP personnel recovered seven bombs from 3 tier AC compartment of the Alleppey-Dhanbad train.

A probe has been launched into the incident.

According to reports, some passengers of the AC compartment shouted at Jharsuguda railway station at around 3.45 am spotting the bombs. GRP Havildar Firoz Khan rushed the spot hearing the noise and saw a shoe was burning under seat number 71 of the compartment. He swung into action and doused the flame, but spotted a bag containing suspected items near the seat.

He threw the suspected items out, which were explosives connected with a battery.

He immediately informed the authorities about the incident, following which the bomb squad rushed the spot. The bombs will be diffused after examining the items, a GRP official said.