Bombs hurled in Puri, 4 critical

Pragativadi News Service
bomb attack

Puri: As many as four persons have been severely injured during a bomb attack in Puri on Friday, sources said.

The incident took place near Darjipokhari chowk in the holy town as some unidentified assailants hurled bomb to a mobile shop and fled.

During the explosion four persons have been injured and they have been shifted to hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile the police have lodged a complaint and investigations into the incident. It said the bomb attack could be an outpouring of past enmity.

Last year several parts of the holy town experienced group unrest and bomb attacks mostly due to gang rivalries based on monopoly in business, crime.

