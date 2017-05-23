Twin City

Bombs hurled at house of BJD MLA Ranendra Pratap Swain

Pragativadi News Service
Cuttack: In a shocking incident, some unidentified miscreants hurled low-intensity crude bombs at the house of BJD MLA and former minister Raja Swain’s brother’s house in Cuttack city late Monday night. However, no one was injured in the incident.

Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sanjeev Arora said a bike-borne man hurled bombs at the house of Birendra Pratap Swain, brother of the senior MLA living in Chandini Chowk area of Cuttack. The bomb exploded near a car parked in the garage of the house.

Swain, a civil contractor, is currently president of Cuttack Cental Cooperative Bank, which is a political appointment. Police could not say who was behind the attack. An FIR has been lodged at the Lalbag police station.

The face of the youth has reportedly been captured on CCTV camera as the cloth with which he was covering his face fell down while hurling the bomb.

