Headlines

Bombs hurled at PCR van in Cuttack, 2 police personnel injured

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
police personnel injured

Cuttack: Two police personnel were injured after unidentified miscreants hurled crude bombs at a Police Control Room (PCR) van in Kurunti village under Cuttack Sadar Police limits in the district late Friday night.

The victims were immediately rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital here. Their condition is stated to be stable.

The miscreants had hurled bombs at house of a contractor Alokendu Das after failing to get Rs 1 lakh extortion last night.

A team of police reached the village after getting reports of the incident. However, the criminals threw bombs at the PCR van and managed to flee the area after committing the crime.

A motorcycle bearing registration number OD 02 Y 8445 was seized from the spot.

Meanwhile, two persons were detained in connection with the incident.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Papu Pom Pom Papu Pom Pom
3.0K
Headlines

Papu Pom Pom critical, likely to be air-lifted to Delhi AIIMS
lovebirds commit suicide lovebirds commit suicide
2.4K
Headlines

Rejected by families, lovebirds commit suicide
Humsafar Express Humsafar Express
2.2K
Headlines

Indore-Puri Humsafar Express train flagged off by Sumitra Mahajan
To Top