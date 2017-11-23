Bomb threat at Ahmedabad railway station, bomb disposal squad rushes in

Ahmedabad: Security forces sprung into action after a letter was received by local authorities received an anonymous letter threatening to bomb Ahmedabad railway station.

Travellers at the station were moved away from the area as a bomb detection unit was immediately pressed into action along with sniffer dogs.

The state was previously put on high alert especially in view of the assembly polls scheduled to take place on December 9 and 14. PM Narendra Modi is also scheduled to address eight rallies in the state on November 27 and November 29.

More details awaited.