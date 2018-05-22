Bomb hurling at PCR van: police arrest another criminal after encounter

Cuttack: In yet another encounter late on Monday night, a special squad of Sadar police station nabbed a notorious criminal identified as Basir Khan alias Juga in connection with bombing at PCR van case.

Acting on a tip off about Juga’s presence, the special squad conducted raids at various places of Brahmanjharilo area in Cuttack district late last night.

Juga opened fire at police seeing the force is approaching near him and tried to flee the spot, following which police retaliated and he was shot on his right thigh.

He has been admitted at Cuttack SCB Medical College and Hospital. Police have also recovered three bombs and a mobile from his possession.

A number of criminal cases are pending at various police stations against Juga including one bomb hurling at a PCR van on Friday in Kurunti village in Cuttack, informed Police.

Earlier on Sunday night, Juga’s associate Kabua who was also involved in the Kurunti bomb hurling incident was arrested after an encounter at Kothapatana in the district.