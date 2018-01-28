Bomb hurled to terrorize locals in Rangamatia

Bhubaneswar: Panic gripped the locals of Rangamatia village under Mancheswar police limits in the state capital after a few bike-borne miscreants from Bhotapada village hurled a bomb at the house of Yudhistir Parida and crossed the area by opening fire on Friday evening. A minor boy sustained injuries in the bomb attack, sources said.

Police said, the miscreants later went to VSS Nagar and Chakeisiani where they threatened the locals. “We have received a complaint against nine persons, all residents of Bhotapada and are investigating if there was any firing also”, Mancheswar police said.

The natives of Rangamatia and Bhotapada had clashed in past. But, the reason behind Friday’s attack is now known. We are looking for the miscreants and will take action accordingly,” he added.