Twin City

Bomb hurled to terrorize locals in Rangamatia

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
bomb hurled

Bhubaneswar: Panic gripped the locals of Rangamatia village under Mancheswar police limits in the state capital after a few bike-borne miscreants from Bhotapada village hurled a bomb at the house of Yudhistir Parida and crossed the area by opening fire on Friday evening. A minor boy sustained injuries in the bomb attack, sources said.

Police said, the miscreants later went to VSS Nagar and Chakeisiani where they threatened the locals. “We have received a complaint against nine persons, all residents of Bhotapada and are investigating if there was any firing also”, Mancheswar police said.

The natives of Rangamatia and Bhotapada had clashed in past. But, the reason behind Friday’s attack is now known. We are looking for the miscreants and will take action accordingly,” he added.

 

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Bride files dowry FIR Bride files dowry FIR
8.0K
Headlines

Bride files dowry FIR on wedding day in Odisha
gangster gangster
2.3K
Headlines

Gangster’s brother brutally attacked to death in Balasore
accident accident
1.7K
Headlines

Three of family dead in accident in Dhenkanal
To Top