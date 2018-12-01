Boman Irani to try hand in film direction

Mumbai: After impressing fans with an extraordinary acting skill, Bollywood actor Boman Irani is now preparing himself to try a hand in film direction.

According to reports, Irani has been preparing himself for the last six years to write and direct a film one day.

Irani in a statement said, “I may think that just because I have acted in 85 films, I can write or direct a film. But unless I am prepared with the right kind of studies or understanding, it will not be the kind of film that will appeal to me or the audience.”

The actor also said that he has been going to the United States four times a year for the last six years to learn the rules and methods of direction.

“One should never lose touch with real people as characters evolve from real people and one should connect with them,” he further said.

The 59-year-old actor began his career in acting with the adguru and thespian Alyque Padamsee. Later, he roused to fame for the roles in films such as ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’, ‘3 Idiots’, ‘Page 3’ and ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’.