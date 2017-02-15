Bolt wins Laureus Sportsman of Year Award

Monaco: One of the world’s all time greatest sprinter Usain Bolt won the prestigious Laureus World Sports Person for the year 2016-17 by defying the likes of footballer Christiano Ronaldo and NBA great LeBron James.

In the women category gymnast Simone Biles clinched the top honour during a showstopper ceremony here at the birthplace of the first ever Laureus award 17 years ago.

The 1.93 metre tall Jamaican won the award for the record equaling fourth time having clinched the so called ‘Oscar of Sports’ award in 2009, ’10 and ‘13.

In a rather humourous way Bolt accepted the award from the legendary sprinter Michael Johnson saying that he was sorry for breaking people’s records.

The most decorated Olympian Michael Phelps bagged the Comeback of the Year Award for his return to the pool during last year’s Rio games where he notched up five more gold medals to his already impressive record.

Formula One champion Nico Roseberg claimed the ‘Breakthrough of the Year’ award. After two years of painful loss of formula one championships, Nico could finally place his hand on the elusive trophy beating his teammate and rival Lewis Hamilton during 2016 championships.

Besides, Chicago Clubs’ first Major League Baseball World Series title in more than a century saw them clinching the ‘Team of the Year’ Award.