Bollywood’s favourite mom, Reema Lagoo passes away

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actress Reema Lagoo passed away at the age of 59 after reportedly suffering from cardiac arrest. After the actress complained of chest pain on Wednesday night, she was rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Andheri, Mumbai where she breathed her last.
The senior actress started her career in Hindi and Marathi films in the late 1970s and early 80s.
She was best known for playing the on-screen mother to protagonists in hit films like ‘Vaastav’, ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ and ‘Hum Saath-Saath Hain’. Reema Lagoo also did notable work in television in popular shows like ‘Tu Tu Main Main’ and ‘Shriman Shrimati’.
Talking about the loss, Mahesh Bhatt tweeted, “We said goodbye to one another after making a promise to meet soon. That never happened. We think we have time.We don’t!!Goodbye Reemaji.”