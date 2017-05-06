Bollywood singer Shaurin Bhatt to perform at Patha Utsav on this Sunday

Bhubaneswar: To make the coming 51st Patha Utsav more memorable, Bollywood singer Shaurin Bhatt would showcase his talent before the visitors on Sunday morning.

Bhatt has already worked with Nadeem-Shravan in film Kaashh Mere Hote. After working with them, he got another big banner Mohabbat Ho Gayi Hai Tumse with music directors Sanjeev-Darshan and then his journey went on.

In 2009, Bhatt entered Ollywood industry through film Abhimanyu, which was super hit. Then he worked in Sadhaba Bohu and that took him to every household.

Afterwards, Bhatt had given several Odia hit songs for films like Raja Jhia Sange, Parshuram, Hero, Paribeni Kei Alaga Kari, Criminal, Mu Eka Tumara, Chandni I Miss You, Alo Moro Kandhei, Akhire Akhire, Super Michuaa, Tu Kahibu Na Mu, Bhala Paye Tote, Chup Chup Chori Chori, Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram and Zabardast Premika.

The singer recently rendered his voice for Raja release “Sapanara Pathe Pathe” and Tutu Nayak’s I Love You Too and Sudhakar Basant’s Feel My Love which might again prove milestones in Ollywood film circle.

Apart from having the singer, the Patha Utsav would also have its usual activities and awareness programmes by the regular participants to educate the public.

The People’s Cultural Centre (PECUC) would organise a talent show for children and the Women In Society Help (WISH) an awareness campaign “Donate Blood Save Life”.

Aranyaka, an organisation working on food quality and food safety aspects would create awareness on food health through a quiz competition and signature campaign.

While many organisations would participate in art-based activities, besides young singing talents, Ama Kalakar Parivar and Shakuntala Music would try to win hearts by their musical performances at the street festival, which has become a major crowd puller.