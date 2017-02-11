Entertainment

Bollywood music by Odia boy Konark Sarangi

Bhubaneswar: The Naked Eye productions, a California based production house, is all set to come out with its first ever Hindi Music video single “Ghar Jana Hai” by vocalist Konark Sarangi.

 

 

 

The music video is a part of upcoming album ‘Stories Untold’ and is being directed by eminent documentary film director Snehasis Das. It stars Bollywood’s veteran actor RajendranathZutshi of Lagaan fame opposite Odia actress GargeeMohanty.

Music directors Sanjay Dazz and Ambar Das, who have earlier composed numerous original scores for RituparnoGhosh, have composed the song. Swati Chakraborty, a noted lyricist and famed co-director of television show SatyamevJayate, has penned the lyrics down.

