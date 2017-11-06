Bollywood lyricist Sameer Anjaan to attend Mystic Kalinga in city

Bhubaneswar: Lyricist of the most popular Bollywood track of 1990s’, ‘Jab Bhi Koi Ladki Dekhun Mera Dil Deewana Bole, Ole Ole! Ole! Ole Ole Ole’, from movie ‘Yeh Dillagi’, Sameer Anjaan, popularly known as Sameer, will arrive in Bhubaneswar next month.

The lyricist would attend Mystic Kalinga, an international festival of poetry, on December 22 and 23 where he would speak about his journey so far.

Starting his career as a lyricist in 1983, Sameer entered the coveted Guinness World Records last year for penning the most number of songs in Bollywood: 3,524 for 650 films in a 33-year-long career. He has three Filmfare awards in his three-decade long career in Bollywood.

Sameer’s collaboration with Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan made the ‘90s the most musical decade of the Hindi films.

Aseem (Transcending Boundaries) is the central theme of the poetry festival. Over 100 poets, leading literary figures like Ramakanta Rath, Sitakant Mahapatra, Jayanta Mohapatra, Pratibha Ray, Pratibha Satpathy, Soubhagya Mishra, Hrishikesh Mallick, Arundhathi Subramaniam, Sagar Sarhadi, Jayanta Kripalani, Fani Mohanty, Paramita Satpathy, Keki Daruwala and Kedar Mishra would attend the event.

Renowned mystic and Yogi Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev would inaugurate the festival and join as the keynote speaker. He would speak on his new book ‘Adiyogi: The Source of Yoga’.

“Mystic Kalinga, an extension of the Kalinga Literary Festival, is an emerging platform for poets and performers designed to promote young minds’ participation in art, culture and creative dialogue with the past, present and future,” said Rashmi Ranjan Parida, founder-director of Kalinga Literary Festival.