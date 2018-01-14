Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela to visit Bhubaneswar tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Model turned bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, who is famous for her steps in item numbers in films like ‘Bhaag Johnny’ ‘ Sanam Re’ to visit Bhubaneswar on Monday to attend a Jewellery shop opening ceremony here.

Urvashi is scheduled to attend the grand opening ceremony of Lavanya Jewellers at 2.30 pm tomorrow.

Notably, Uravashi had come to the city to attend a private party hosted in a posh hotel by a reputed mining tycoon in the state in last year.

She made her Bollywood debut with the film Singh Saab the Great (2013), followed by Sanam Re (2016), Great Grand Masti (2016) and Kaabil (2017).

Urvashi will be next screened in “Hate Story 4” alongside Suraj Pancholi, Karan Wahi and Gulshan Grover.