Bollywood Actress Neha Dhupia ties knot with Best Friend Angad Bedi

New Delhi: After the grand wedding of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, another Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia has got married to her Best Friend and Actor Angad Bedi. Neha took to Twitter on Thursday to share the news with her fans. She wrote- “Best decision of my life. Today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband!” Angad Bedi.
In the photograph, Neha can be seen wearing a pink lehenga accustomed with heavy gold jewellery. Meanwhile, Angad can be seen donning while bandhgala suit. He completed his look with a pink turban. Angad, 35, also shared his fans on Twitter and wrote: “Best friend… now wife! Well hello there Mrs Bedi! Neha Dhupia.”
Soon after the couple broke the news, filmmaker Karan Johar congratulated them for the new inning in their lives. He tweeted, “My darling and most special friend Neha Dhupia who l love and adore dearly is married to the gentleman and talented Angad Bedi! Here’s wishing them decades of unconditional love!”
A former Miss India title holder, Neha is best known for her roles in films like Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Chup Chup Ke and Singh is Kinng.
Angad, son of retired cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi, has done films like F.A.L.T.U, Ungli, Dear Zindagi and Pink.