Bollywood actor’s comments spark row

Mumbai: Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has sparked a controversy by saying that a cow is more significant than a cop in India.

Shah said given the present scenario in the country, he fears for the lives of his kids in India.

The actor’s statement is seen as an indirect reference to the recent violence in Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh over the discovery of cattle carcasses in a jungle there.

He said: “We have already witnessed that the death of a cow has more significance (in today’s India) than that of a police officer.”

It may be recalled that Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a youth identified as Sumit, were killed in the violence that was incited by allegations of cow slaughter on December 3.

In a YouTube video, Shah is seen as saying: “I am worried for my kids…if tomorrow, a mob surrounds them and asks which religion they belong to, they will have no answer.” His wife Ratna chose not to give religious education to their children, the actor added.