Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi’s company donates 25 flats to families of CRPF bravehearts

Thane: Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi’s company Karrm Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. has donated 25 flats to the families of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) martyrs in Thane, Maharashtra.
As per sources, Vivek’s organisation has written a letter to the CRPF fraternity announcing the flats to the kin of the martyrs who laid their lives for the nation in different operations.
Reportedly, four flats have already been given to the families. The organisation has released a list of the families that have been allotted the flat, as the rest of the list will be released soon.
Meanwhile, earlier, another celebrity Akshay Kumar has donated Rs 1.08 crore to the families of twelve slain jawans of the CRPF.
The Jawans belonged to 219 battalion and they lost their lives in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district after a group of the Naxals’ armed militia ambushed a road opening party in the area’s Bheji village on Saturday, March 11, 2017.