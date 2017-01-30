Bolangir villagers to boycott panchayat polls

Bolangir: The villagers of Banipali and Tabalbanji in Loisingha block in the district have decided to boycott the upcoming panchayat polls, protesting against the re-organization of their panchyat and inclusion of it in the newly formed Banipali panchayat.

Some villagers claimed that earlier they were in Ratakhandi gram panchayat (GP). But after the reorganization of the panchyat, Tabalbanji village has been included in Banipali panchyat. As a result, they have to walk around 12 km through forest and mountainous road to cast their vote which is very problematic. Similarly, Dandapani village has been included in Banipali panchyat and the locals have to travel 2 km from their village to vote.

As per sources, earlier the villagers had submitted a petition to the District Collector protesting against the reorganization of the panchayat. But due to no noticeable action been taken, they have decided to to boycott the upcoming panchayat election.