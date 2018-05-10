Bolangir student congress leader found hanging

Bolangir: National Students’ Union of India’s (NSUI) Bolangir unit president Sushant Mishra was found hanging from the roof of his house at Biramunda village under Sadar police station in this morning.

Police have begun an investigation into the death of the student congress leader seizing the body. Police found a Scooty and an empty liquor bottle near the house of the victim.

Sushant was living with his family in Bolangir town. He had come to his ancestral house in Biramunda village last night.

While circumstantial evidence says Mishra has committed suicide, the exact cause of his death would be known after the post-mortem, police said.

However, the manner in which the body was found hanging with one of the legs inside a silver bowl, has raised the suspicion.

The body has been sent to the district headquarters hospital for post-mortem. Sadar SDPO Rishikesh Tiwari is investigating the case.