Bolangir recorded hottest at 42.6 Deg C

Bhubaneswar: Temperature continued to soar in the State, throwing life out of gear in many parts. On Thursday, as many as 10 places recorded maximum temperature of more than 40 degree Celsius.

Bolangir was the hottest place with a temperature of 42.6 degree. Titlagarh recorded the second highest temperature of 42.5 degree. Closely following were Sonepur and Bhawanipatna which sizzled at 41.6 and 41.2 degrees respectively.

While the capital city’s temperature stood at 38.3 degree, Angul, Talcher and Hirakud recorded 41 degree. Sambalpur and Jharsuguda recorded an average temperature of 40.7 and 40.9 degree respectively.

On the other hand, the Regional Office of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) here forecast thunderstorm, accompanied by hail and gusty surface wind in as many as eight districts in the day.