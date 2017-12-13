State at Large

Bolangir police rescues 58 bonded labourers, middleman detained

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
bonded labourer

Bolangir: Odisha police on Wednesday busted a human trafficking racket and rescued as many as 58 persons who were being trafficked to Andhra Pradesh as bonded labourer. Police have also detained one middleman near Ghunes village under Turekela police limits in Bolangir district.

According to reports, police had a tip-off that score of people are being trafficking to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh to work as bonded labourer. Turekela police waylaid a truck in which the labbourers were on their way to Turekela railway station from Ghunes village.

Some of the rescued bonded labourers are said to be from Turekela area while some others are from Nuapada district.

Police are interrogating the middleman to extract more information. However, the rescued workers alleged that they were on their way to the neighbouring state as they do not get works regularly in their locality to earn their livelihood.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Zeena Samal Zeena Samal
7.4K
Entertainment

More pics from inside Zeena and Rudra’s reception party
Zaira Wasim Zaira Wasim
1.2K
Headlines

Dangal girl Zaira Wasim molestation case: CM Mehbooba Mufti calls for strict action
Hockey World League Hockey World League
801
Headlines

HWL Final: Naveen awards Rs 10 lakh to each Team India player after win against Germany

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top