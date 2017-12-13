Bolangir police rescues 58 bonded labourers, middleman detained

Bolangir: Odisha police on Wednesday busted a human trafficking racket and rescued as many as 58 persons who were being trafficked to Andhra Pradesh as bonded labourer. Police have also detained one middleman near Ghunes village under Turekela police limits in Bolangir district.

According to reports, police had a tip-off that score of people are being trafficking to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh to work as bonded labourer. Turekela police waylaid a truck in which the labbourers were on their way to Turekela railway station from Ghunes village.

Some of the rescued bonded labourers are said to be from Turekela area while some others are from Nuapada district.

Police are interrogating the middleman to extract more information. However, the rescued workers alleged that they were on their way to the neighbouring state as they do not get works regularly in their locality to earn their livelihood.