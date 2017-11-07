Bolangir Civil Supplies Officer in Vigilance net

Bolangir: Odisha Vigilance sleuths today arrested Bolangir Civil Supplies Officer (CSO) Ranjan Seth on charges of amassing disproportionate assets to his known source of income.

Seth was arrested by the anti-corruption unit for possessing properties amounting to Rs 1.21 crore disproportionate to his known source of income. He will be forwarded to court today, informed a vigilance source.

Earlier on August 5 this year, a Vigilance team had conducted simultaneous raids on the office and houses of the CSO at five places, including his government quarters at Bolangir Officers Colony, his in-laws’ houses in Bargarh and an apartment in Bhubaneswar.