PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Crime

Bolangir Civil Supplies Officer in Vigilance net

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
arrested

Bolangir: Odisha Vigilance sleuths today arrested Bolangir Civil Supplies Officer (CSO) Ranjan Seth on charges of amassing disproportionate assets to his known source of income.

Seth was arrested by the anti-corruption unit for possessing properties amounting to Rs 1.21 crore disproportionate to his known source of income. He will be forwarded to court today, informed a vigilance source.

Earlier on August 5 this year, a Vigilance team had conducted simultaneous raids on the office and houses of the CSO at five places, including his government quarters at Bolangir Officers Colony, his in-laws’ houses in Bargarh and an apartment in Bhubaneswar.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

judge judge
1.7K
Headlines

Foul smell, Orissa HC Judge gets off train
Aadhaar linking Aadhaar linking
1.0K
Headlines

Aadhaar linking with SIM/Mobile: From December 1, do linking via OTP
Mumbai Mumbai
924
Blog

Mumbai Cricket; 500 Not Out

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top