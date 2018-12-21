Bolangir: Bank manager shot at during loot bid, critical

Titlagarh: The manager of Utkal Gramya Bank in Bijepur of Bolangir district was shot at by unidentified miscreants during a robbery attempt on Friday.

The bank manager, identified as Koshal Chandra Dora, sustained bullet injuries to his stomach. He was admitted to Titlagarh hospital.

According to preliminary information, three miscreants wearing masks entered the bank branch at around 2 pm. They initially talked to the bank about the opening of bank accounts and also inquired about availing of loans.

Meanwhile, the miscreants demanded the keys of the bank locker from Dora. When he refused, one of the accused pulled out a gun from his pocket and fired three rounds of bullets at the bank manager.

It was suspected that the miscreants entered the bank branch with loot motive. However, no information has been received yet on the amount of cash they robbed.

It is also still unclear if there any other reason behind the firing.