Body of youth found under mysterious circumstances in Cuttack

Pragativadi News Service
murder

Cuttack: Body of a youth was recovered from near the Birupa Bridge under Choudwar police limits here this morning that was later identified as Nirjhara Behera (28) of Kapaleswar area in Choudwar.

It is suspected that Behera has been brutally killed as the body wears several injury marks.

According to reports, Nirjhar left home in the evening yesterday after getting calls from his friends but didn’t return. As he didn’t return home on time, the worried family members tried to contact him but failed to get any response from other side as his mobile phone was switched off.

Sources said, Behera’s marriage was scheduled to be held on January 10.

The exact reason behind Behera’s murder is yet to be ascertained and police have started investigation into the incident.

The body has already been sent for autopsy.

