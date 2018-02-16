State at Large

Body of woman found in Rourkela; murder suspected

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Rourkela: Body of a woman with grievous injuries on face was found in a hedge near Tara Tarini Temple in Sector 6 of Rourkela today.

The deceased has been identified as Sujata Mohapatra, a resident of Koel Nagar here was working as a life insurance agent.

Thought the exact cause of her death is yet to be established, it is suspected that she was crushed to death with stone.

A scooter was also found parked near her body. Police reached the spot and initiated a probe.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that she has been murdered but under what circumstances can only be known after probe,” said Rourkela ASP Debi Prasad Dash.

