Srinagar: Security forces on Monday recovered the body of a third militant killed a day earlier after attacking a CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The body was found at the Lethpora encounter site. With this, the search operation has ended, according to reports.

The operation was launched after heavily armed JeM terrorists attacked the camp in the wee hours of Sunday. Five CRPF jawans were killed and three others were injured in the attack.